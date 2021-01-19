Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang finally ended his scoring drought in the Premier League with two second-half goals in a 3-0 win against Newcastle on Monday as the Gunners try to claw their way out of mid-table. Aubameyang, who hadn’t scored in the league since Dec. 16, broke the deadlock in the 50th minute before Bukayo Saka added a second with style in the 61st. An unmarked Aubameyang got his second goal in the 77th. It was a fifth consecutive clean sheet in all competitions for Arsenal and a fourth win in five league matches. “We’re all coming together as a group,” attacking midfielder Emile Smith Rowe said. “We’ve had some meetings off the pitch. The whole group is so much...Full Article
Aubameyang ends drought in Arsenal’s 3-0 win over Newcastle
