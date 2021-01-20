With hours left in office, Donald Trump pardons Steve Bannon

Written by Maggie Haberman President Donald Trump has granted clemency to Steve Bannon, the former White House chief strategist who was charged with defrauding political donors who supported building a border wall that Trump supported, White House officials said. The president made the decision after a day of frantic efforts to sway his thinking, including from Bannon, who spoke to him by phone Tuesday. The pardon was described as a preemptive move that would effectively wipe away the charges against Bannon, should he be convicted. Bannon was indicted and arrested in August by federal prosecutors in Manhattan on charges related to the money raised to promote the construction of the wall long...