Theresa May has launched a fresh onslaught on Boris Johnson, accusing her successor of abandoning Britain’s position of “global moral leadership”. The former prime minister warned Mr Johnson’s threat to override Britain’s treaty obligations in the Brexit divorce settlement risked signalling a “retreat” from the UK’s global commitments. In an article in the Daily Mail to mark the inauguration of Joe Biden as the US president, she hit out at the way Donald Trump had “whipped up” his supporters to storm the Capitol after refusing to accept the...Full Article
Theresa May slams Boris Johnson for abandoning UK’s ‘global moral leadership’
