Nicola Sturgeon at FMQs LIVE: Coronavirus update at Holyrood as First Minister to face questions ...

Coronavirus in Scotland LIVE: Wednesday, January 20, 2021 Last updated: Wednesday, 20 January, 2021, 12:07The UK records highest number of daily Covid deaths on TuesdaySturgeon defends ‘slow' Scottish Covid-19 vaccine rolloutCovid deaths reported at West Lothian care homePrivate hospitals to treat NHS patients in Scotland Show new updatesWednesday, 20 January, 2021, 07:05 Private hospitals to treat NHS patients "> Private hospitals to treat NHS patients as Scotland reaches 80% of Covid bed capacity Five private hospitals will be used to provide extra capacity for NHS Scotland as it struggles to cope with the pressure of Covid-19. Wednesday, 20 January, 2021, 07:16 Covid deaths reported at...