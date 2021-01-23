Award-winning actor Kenneth Branagh is to play Boris Johnson in a new TV drama charting the country's COVID pandemic through the eyes of the prime minister.Full Article
Kenneth Branagh to play Boris Johnson in new TV pandemic drama
