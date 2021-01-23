Former home-run king Hank Aaron dies aged 86

AFP, NEW YORK Long-time Major League Baseball home-run king Hank Aaron was remembered for his character and dignity, as well as his sporting achievements following his death on Friday. He was 86. Aaron shrugged off racism and death threats and in 1974 passed the record 714 homers hit by Babe Ruth, finishing on 755 for his career and becoming a pioneer in front-office opportunities for black players after their careers. Hank Aaron smiles after being presented with...