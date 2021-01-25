Brussels: The European Union will meet AstraZeneca executives on Monday to seek further clarification on why they unexpectedly announced a large cut in supplies of Covid-19 vaccine to the bloc for the first quarter of the year, EU officials said. AstraZeneca, which developed its shot with Oxford University, told the EU on Friday that it could not meet the agreed supply targets running up to the end of March, with an EU official telling Reuters that meant a 60% cut to 31 million doses. "We expect the...Full Article
EU seeks answers from AstraZeneca on cut to vaccine supplies
