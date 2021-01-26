The Senate has confirmed Janet Yellen as the first ever woman to be US Treasury Secretary.Full Article
Janet Yellen confirmed as first woman to head the US Treasury
The Senate on Monday approved President Joe Biden’s nomination of Janet Yellen to be the nation’s 78th treasury secretary,..
