UK ‘will see another 50,000 Covid deaths in coming months’

The UK death toll passed the grim milestone of 100,000 on Tuesday but one expert ‘wouldn’t be surprised’ if 50,000 more die (Picture: Metro.co.uk) The UK will likely see another 50,000 Covid deaths before the pandemic is brought under control, a top scientist has warned. The death toll passed the grim milestone of 100,000 on Tuesday, with Boris Johnson saying he was ‘deeply sorry’ for the devastation felt across the country. Professor Calum Semple, a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE), has told families to expect further heartbreak over the next six months. Speaking on BBC’s Newsnight, he...