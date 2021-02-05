Donald Trump rejects Democrats' request to testify at impeachment trial
Published
Democrats will look to use his refusal to testify against him over their charge that the defeated president incited a violent mob to storm the Capitol.Full Article
Published
Democrats will look to use his refusal to testify against him over their charge that the defeated president incited a violent mob to storm the Capitol.Full Article
Trump's Lawyers Say He Won't Testify , in Senate Impeachment Trial.
Impeachment managers
called on Trump to..
CNN legal analyst Elie Honig and CNN chief political analyst Gloria Borger explain what testifying at his Senate impeachment trial..