The USS John S. McCain "broke into China's Xisha territorial waters without the permission of the Chinese government," Beijing's military said in a statement, using its name for the disputed Paracel Islands. ......Full Article
Beijing warns off US warship from South China Sea islands
WorldNews0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
US Navy Conducts First South China Sea Freedom Of Navigation Patrol Under Biden
Eurasia Review
The US Navy said that Friday it completed its first freedom of navigation operation (FONOP) since Joe Biden became president...
Cooperation And Contestation In East Asia – Analysis
Eurasia Review
Beijing Tests Biden With South China Sea Exercises
Eurasia Review
You might like
More coverage
Biden Faced His First Taiwan Test: Now What? – Analysis
By Thomas J. Shattuck*
(FPRI) -- Only days after his inauguration on January 20, President Joseph Biden faced one of his..
Eurasia Review