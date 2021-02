Saudi Arabia: Prominent Women’s Rights Activist Released

(Beirut) – Saudi authorities released from prison the prominent women’s rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul on February 10, 2021, Human Rights Watch said today. However, she is banned from travel and has a suspended sentence, which allows the authorities to return her to prison at any time for any perceived criminal activity. In late December 2020, following a rushed trial, Saudi Arabia’s terrorism court convicted al-Hathloul on a host of charges tied to her peaceful activism and sentenced her to...