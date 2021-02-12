Trump legal team set to begin impeachment defence: Live

Trump legal team set to begin impeachment defence: Live

WorldNews

Published

The fourth full day of arguments in the Senate impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump begins on Friday. Trump’s defence lawyers are to begin their arguments on Friday, relying on the argument that the former president’s rally remarks are protected by free speech principles. House managers presented two days of powerful and, at times, emotional arguments including...

Full Article