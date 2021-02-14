Archaeologists have discovered what could be the oldest-known brewery at one of Egypt's most prominent historic sites.Full Article
World's 'oldest brewery' uncovered at ancient Egyptian city
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
‘Godless Saracens Threatening Destruction’: Premodern Christian Responses To Islam And Muslims – Analysis
By Daniel Pipes*
In a conversation that apparently took place on July 13, 634, just two years after Muhammad's death,..
Eurasia Review
World's oldest known beer factory may have been unearthed in Egypt
Ancient Egyptian site in Abydos apparently dates back to beginning of the first dynastic period
Upworthy