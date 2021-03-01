Golden Globes 2021: at home, stars bring the glamour to virtual awards
The 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards are underway with colour, sparkle and escapism the main themes on the red carpet.Full Article
Entertainment Reporter Nischelle Turner speaks to the elephant in the virtual room at this year’s awards ceremony: of 87 voting..
Opening the show from New York and Los Angeles, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler welcomed viewers to the 2021 Golden Globes ceremony with..
The key to this year’s Golden Globes may lie in when the 80-odd members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association cast their..