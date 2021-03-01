Prince Philip, 99, taken to another hospital for infection treatment, heart condition testing
Prince Philip has been transferred to another London hospital to continue treatment for an infection, according to Buckingham Palace.
The Duke of Edinburgh has been transferred to a different hospital to undergo testing and observation for a pre-existing heart..
Doctors treating Prince Philip, 99, will do testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition.
Prince Philip transferred to St Bartholomew's Hospital to treat infection, as well as tests for a pre-existing heart condition