Loyalist paramilitary groups in Northern Ireland have withdrawn their support for the Good Friday Agreement in protest at post-Brexit border arrangements.Full Article
Loyalist groups withdraw support for Good Friday Agreement over Brexit border deal
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Security concerns over 'menacing' at Irish border
Reuters - Politics
Northern Ireland temporarily suspended some post-Brexit checks at two ports on Monday after a local council withdrew staff over..
Loyalists pull their support for Good Friday peace accord
Belfast Telegraph