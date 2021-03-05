Leaders of the “Quad" bloc will hold their first-ever meeting, as the four democracies of the US, Japan, India and Australia seek to counter China’s rising influence. “This will become a feature of Indo-Pacific engagement," Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison told...Full Article
Biden to join first-ever ‘Quad’ leaders meeting, Scott Morrison says
