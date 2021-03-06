Senate passes $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill, but third stimulus check not in mail yet
Published
Third stimulus check is in the COVID relief bill, who gets the $1400 stimulus check is settled, but the $1.9 trillion dollar bill isn't quite law yet.
Published
Third stimulus check is in the COVID relief bill, who gets the $1400 stimulus check is settled, but the $1.9 trillion dollar bill isn't quite law yet.
Third stimulus check is in the COVID relief bill, who gets the $1400 stimulus check is settled, but the $1.9 trillion dollar bill..
This weekend will see a Vote-a-rama