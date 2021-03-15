The Internal Revenue Service (IRS)' “Get My Payment” tool designated to track the new $1,400 stimulus checks is now live. The third series of stimulus payments were included in the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package signed into law by President Joe Biden on Thursday.Full Article
'Get My Payment' Tool, Now Available for 3rd Stimulus Check
