'Get My Payment' Tool, Now Available for 3rd Stimulus Check

'Get My Payment' Tool, Now Available for 3rd Stimulus Check

HNGN

Published

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS)' “Get My Payment” tool designated to track the new $1,400 stimulus checks is now live. The third series of stimulus payments were included in the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package signed into law by President Joe Biden on Thursday.

Full Article