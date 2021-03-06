California relaxes Covid reopening rules for Disneyland, stadiums from April

California on Friday paved the way for Disneyland, other theme parks and outdoor stadiums to welcome guests back sooner than expected as it relaxed reopening criteria following a sharp decline in Covid-19 cases and pressure from operators. The move announced by the state health department will permit ballparks, stadiums and mega-attractions including Disneyland, Magic Mountain and Universal Studios to admit visitors from April 1, according to conditions in their county, and at reduced capacities. With these improvements,...