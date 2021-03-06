California on Friday paved the way for Disneyland, other theme parks and outdoor stadiums to welcome guests back sooner than expected as it relaxed reopening criteria following a sharp decline in Covid-19 cases and pressure from operators. The move announced by the state health department will permit ballparks, stadiums and mega-attractions including Disneyland, Magic Mountain and Universal Studios to admit visitors from April 1, according to conditions in their county, and at reduced capacities. With these improvements,...Full Article
California relaxes Covid reopening rules for Disneyland, stadiums from April
WorldNews0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Disneyland could reopen April 1
Reuters Studio
California health officials set new rules on Friday that would allow Disneyland and other theme parks, stadiums, and outdoor..
You might like
More coverage
Disneyland, Universal Studios Could Open as Early as April 1 Under New California Reopening Plan
The Wrap
Disneyland and Universal Studios’ reopenings could be closer thanks to new guidelines issued by California’s department of..