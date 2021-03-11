The Chinese parliament has voted for changes to Hong Kong's electoral system including powers to veto candidates, as Beijing moves to establish a "patriotic" government after huge pro-democracy rallies in the city. Beijing has acted decisively to dismantle Hong Kong's democratic pillars after massive and sometimes violent protests tremored through the financial hub in 2019. At last year's meeting of the National People's Congress, the Communist Party leadership imposed a sweeping...Full Article
China approves plan to veto Hong Kong election candidates
WorldNews0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
China passes 'patriotic' plan to vet election candidates in Hong Kong
Sky News
China's legislature has approved a resolution to make sweeping changes to Hong Kong's electoral system.
You might like
More coverage
Hong Kong: 47 prominent activists appear in court
Al Jazeera STUDIO
They are accused of subversion for taking part in an unofficial election primary last year.