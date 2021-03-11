ALBANY, N.Y. — An aide to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he groped her in the governor’s residence, a newspaper reported Wednesday, in the most serious allegation made yet by a series of women against the embattled Democrat. The Times Union of Albany reported that the woman, whom it did not name, said she was alone with Cuomo late last year when he closed the door, reached under her shirt and fondled her. The newspaper’s reporting is based on an unidentified source with direct knowledge of the woman’s accusation. The governor had summoned her to the executive mansion in Albany, saying he needed help with his cellphone, the newspaper reported. “I have never done anything like...Full Article
Gov. Andrew Cuomo allegedly groped female aide in governor’s mansion, report says
