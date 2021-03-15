Nazi-looted Gustav Klimt painting to go to rightful Jewish heirs
Published
The colourful 1905 oil work by the Austrian symbolist painter titled “Rosebushes under the Trees” has been hanging in Paris’ Musee d’Orsay museum for decades.Full Article
Published
The colourful 1905 oil work by the Austrian symbolist painter titled “Rosebushes under the Trees” has been hanging in Paris’ Musee d’Orsay museum for decades.Full Article
France is to return the only painting by Gustav Klimt in its national collection to the heirs of the Jewish family that was forced..