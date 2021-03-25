Virginia becomes first southern US state to outlaw death penalty
Virginia has banned capital punishment, joining 22 other US states. Governor Ralph Northam highlighted racial bias prevalent in the use of the death penalty.Full Article
Gov. Ralph Northam made Virginia the 23rd state to abolish the death penalty. The state has the second-highest number of executions..
Washington D.C., Mar 24, 2021 / 03:00 pm (CNA).- Gov. Ralph Northam (D-Va.) signed a bill Wednesday ending the death penalty in..