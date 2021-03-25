Virginia, with 2nd-most executions of any state, abolishes death penalty
Gov. Ralph Northam made Virginia the 23rd state to abolish the death penalty. The state has the second-highest number of executions in the U.S.
It is the 23rd US state and the first in the South to end the use of capital punishment.