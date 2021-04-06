Coors Field Chosen as Replacement Host for 2021 All-Star Game
The home of the Colorado Rockies replaces the Braves’ suburban Atlanta stadium after M.L.B. pulled the game out of Georgia in response to a voting law.Full Article
Coors Field in Colorado is reportedly expected to host the 2021 MLB All-Star Game.
