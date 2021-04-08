Everyone in England can now get twice-weekly COVID tests for free under a new effort to keep the journey out of lockdown on track.Full Article
Twice-weekly lateral flow tests now available for free in England
Everyone in England is to be offered free, twice-weekly coronavirus tests as ministers prepare for the next stage of easing..
Lateral flow tests will be available from Friday, regardless of whether people have symptoms