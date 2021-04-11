Prince Philip's death left 'a huge void' in the Queen's life, Prince Andrew says
Prince Philip's death has left a "huge void" in Queen Elizabeth II's life, their son Prince Andrew said, calling him "the grandfather of the nation."
The Queen has described the death of her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, as "having left a huge void in her life".
Duke of York revealed personal feelings of his mother The Queen after attending church service in Windsor