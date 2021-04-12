Iran blames Israel for 'sabotage' at Natanz nuclear site
Published
Tehran has described a power outage that crippled an important uranium enrichment facility as an act of "nuclear terrorism" and has vowed "revenge."Full Article
Published
Tehran has described a power outage that crippled an important uranium enrichment facility as an act of "nuclear terrorism" and has vowed "revenge."Full Article
Iran's foreign ministry blames Israel for Sunday's incident at the Natanz uranium enrichment plant.
PLEASE EDITA power blackout at Iran's Natanz nuclear enrichment facility is being described as 'an act of terrorism'.