Off-duty Italian police officers find stolen Roman statue in Belgium - a decade after it vanished
Published
A first-century Roman statue has been recovered by two off-duty Italian police officers almost a decade after it was stolen.Full Article
Published
A first-century Roman statue has been recovered by two off-duty Italian police officers almost a decade after it was stolen.Full Article
The find was made in Brussels by two off-duty officers from the Carabinieri Art Squad, Italy's specialist art and antiquities crime..
Italian police said they have recovered a 1st century Roman statue that was stolen from an archaeological site in 2011 and found in..