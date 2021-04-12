One dead, officer injured in high school shooting in Knoxville, Tennessee
Published
Police officers were responding to reports of a possible armed man when a confrontation occurred at Austin-East Magnet High School, authorities said.
Published
Police officers were responding to reports of a possible armed man when a confrontation occurred at Austin-East Magnet High School, authorities said.
Multiple people, including a police officer, have been shot at a high school in Knoxville, Tennessee, police said.
The Knox County Sheriff's Office said there is no longer an active threat.