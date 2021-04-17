Queen and royal family at funeral of Prince Philip
Prince Philip was laid to rest in a funeral ceremony that honored his lifetime of service to the UK, the crown and his wife of 73 years, Queen Elizabeth II.Full Article
Prince Philip has been laid to rest at a moving ceremony in Windsor on Saturday (17.04.21).
Princes William and Harry sat opposite each other at Prince Philip's funeral amid a rumoured rift between the royal siblings.