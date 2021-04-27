Aziz Ansari steps out of the spotlight with Season 3 of 'Master of None': Watch the trailer
After four years, Netflix's "Master of None" is coming back for a third season — but with Aziz Ansari stepping out of the spotlight.
Master of None Season 3 Trailer - The Emmy Award-winning MASTER OF NONE returns with a new season that chronicles the relationship..
The much-delayed third season of Netflix’s “Master of None” is coming next month, according to a tweet from the @NetflixQueue..