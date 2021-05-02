Medina Spirit Wins the 147th Kentucky Derby
Bob Baffert, the trainer, collected his seventh Derby victory as the favorite, Essential Quality, faltered and finished fourth.Full Article
Jockey John Velazquez won his fourth Derby, taking Medina Spirit to the lead and holding off all challenges.
The 3-year-old colt won the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby, giving dominant trainer Bob Baffert a record seventh Derby win.