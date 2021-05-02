Manchester United fans invade pitch in protest against American owners
Fans are angry about the European Super League and the Glazer family's attempt to take the club into it.Full Article
Manchester United match delayed after fans invade Old Trafford pitch and stage anti-Glazer protest.
Manchester United fans gathered outside Old Trafford on Sunday to protest against the club’s owners, the Glazer family...