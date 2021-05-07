A coronavirus strain first detected in India is set to be declared a "variant of concern" by Public Health England, amid fears it is spreading more quickly than others.Full Article
India COVID strain set to be declared 'variant of concern' in England
Sky News0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Indian Covid-19 strain likely to be declared variant of concern
A coronavirus strain first detected in India is likely to be elevated to a “variant of concern” after clusters were found in..
Belfast Telegraph