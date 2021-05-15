Thousands of Rangers fans have gathered outside Ibrox in Glasgow to celebrate the team's title win, many lighting red and blue flares and few wearing masks.Full Article
Crowds of Rangers fans gather for title celebrations despite warnings from police
Sky News0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Hundreds of Rangers fans descend on George Square amid title celebrations
Pictures from the city centre show massive crowds with flags and smoke bombs being let off into the air.
Daily Record
Cops tell Rangers fans to 'disperse' as crowds gather outside Ibrox
Police Scotland and the British Transport Police have issued warnings that they will be keeping a close eye on the city with..
Daily Record