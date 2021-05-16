More airstrikes smashed into Gaza as Israel's prime minister vowed to push on "forcefully" with a week-long offensive against Palestinian militants despite growing concern about civilian deaths and the targeting of a building that housed journalists.Full Article
Israeli PM vows to push on 'forcefully' with offensive as further airstrikes hit Gaza
