The US Supreme court will hear a major abortion case, which could overturn a historic ruling on women's rights.Full Article
US Supreme Court to hear major abortion case which could overturn historic ruling
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to consider gutting the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion nationwide, taking..
