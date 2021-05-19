Vaccine rollout extended for second time this week as 34 and 35 -year-olds in England can get the coronavirus jab
Published
People aged 34 and 35 in England will be offered the coronavirus vaccine from Thursday, the NHS has saidFull Article
Published
People aged 34 and 35 in England will be offered the coronavirus vaccine from Thursday, the NHS has saidFull Article
People aged 34 and 35 in England will be offered the coronavirus vaccine from Thursday, the NHS has said
(MENAFN - Gulf Times) Reuters/Bengaluru The number of recorded Covid-19 infections in India climbed above 24 million on Friday amid..