US: Biden meets with George Floyd's family on anniversary of murder
Published
The family has called on the White House and lawmakers to pass police reform legislation.Full Article
Published
The family has called on the White House and lawmakers to pass police reform legislation.Full Article
CBS2's Cory James has more on the Floyd family meeting with President Biden in the White House and demonstrations in Minneapolis.
Congress failed to meet President Joe Biden’s goal of passing the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act before the one-year..