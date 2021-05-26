Amazon to acquire MGM studio, home to James Bond, 'Handmaid's Tale,' for $8.45 billion
Published
Amazon said it will help preserve MGM's film archives, which includes 4,000 titles, including the James Bond franchise, "Raging Bull" and "Rocky."
Published
Amazon said it will help preserve MGM's film archives, which includes 4,000 titles, including the James Bond franchise, "Raging Bull" and "Rocky."
Amazon says it is buying the fabled US movie studio home to the James Bond franchise for $US8.45 billion ($10.9 billion), ramping..
Watch VideoAmazon is paying $8.45 billion for MGM, making it the company's second-largest acquisition after it bought grocer Whole..