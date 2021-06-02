Biden suspends oil leases in Alaska's Arctic refuge
The order by Interior Secretary Deb Haaland follows a temporary moratorium on oil and gas lease activities imposed by Biden his first day in office.
The Biden administration has reversed a Donald Trump-era drilling programme by suspending oil and gas leases in Alaska’s Arctic..
The decision effectively blocks oil and gas drilling in one of the largest tracts of undeveloped wilderness in the United States.