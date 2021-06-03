Prosecutors seek 30-year sentence for Derek Chauvin
Published
Prosecutors have asked a judge to sentence Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer found guilty of murdering George Floyd, to 30 years in prison.Full Article
Published
Prosecutors have asked a judge to sentence Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer found guilty of murdering George Floyd, to 30 years in prison.Full Article
Former Minneapolis police officer was found guilty in April of the second-degree murder of George Floyd