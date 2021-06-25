Derek Chauvin Sentenced To 22.5 Years For George Floyd's Murder

Watch VideoFormer Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22 and a half years in prison for the murder of George Floyd, whose dying breaths under Chauvin’s knee led to a nationwide outcry and protests against racial injustice.
The sentence fell short of the 30 years that prosecutors had requested, but it...
Watch VideoFormer Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22 and a half years in prison for the murder of George Floyd, whose dying breaths under Chauvin’s knee led to a nationwide outcry and protests against racial injustice.