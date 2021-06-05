At least 100 people have been killed by gunmen in a "barbaric" attack on a village in Burkina Faso, the country's deadliest in years, authorities have said.Full Article
At least 100 killed by gunmen in 'barbaric' attack on Burkina Faso village
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Burkina Faso says at least 100 civilians killed in attack
NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — Gunmen killed at least 100 people in a northern Burkina Faso village, the government said Saturday, in what..
Upworthy