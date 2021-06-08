A Senate investigation into the US Capitol riots has uncovered a "number of intelligence and security failures" leading up to and on the day violence erupted.Full Article
US Capitol riots: Senate report reveals 'intelligence and security failures'
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Senate report details sweeping failures around Capitol attack
New Zealand Herald
A Senate investigation of the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol has uncovered broad government, military and law enforcement..
-
New Senate report details security, intelligence failures before Jan. 6 attack
USATODAY.com
-
US Senate Committees Highlight Intelligence, Security Failures in Capitol Attack
VOA News
-
Capitol Police had intelligence about invasion weeks before riot, Senate probe finds
Washington Post
-
‘Does Anybody Have a Plan?’ Senate Report Details Jan. 6 Security Failures.
NYTimes.com
More coverage
Senate committees to release a report on security failures at Capitol riot
Two Senate committees plan to release a flurry of recommendations in a thorough 100-page-plus report about what went wrong on..
Bleacher Report AOL