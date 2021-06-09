U.S. Rep. Val Demings to challenge Marco Rubio for U.S. Senate seat
The central Florida Democrat said Republican Sen. Marco Rubio is among those 'in Washington who prefer the same old tired ways of doing business.'
Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.) has announced her bid to take down Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio in 2022.
CBS4's Jim DeFede shares his insight. Read more: