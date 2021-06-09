The Queen has marked what would have been the Duke of Edinburgh's 100th birthday with the planting of a newly-bred rose named after her late husband.Full Article
Queen marks what would have been Prince Philip's 100th birthday with planting of rose
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Queen marks Philip’s 100th by planting rose named after him
The Queen has marked what would have been the Duke of Edinburgh’s 100th birthday with the planting of a newly-bred rose named..
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Why April 23rd Is An Important Date for the Royal Family
April 23rd marks an important date for the royal family. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm has more.
Buzz60